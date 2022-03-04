Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have become proud parents to a daughter, promoting Udit Narayan as a grandfather.

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Singer, actor and host Aditya Narayan has become a proud father. His wife, Shweta Agarwal, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The proud and happy shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media on Friday, saying that he secretly did hope for the birth of a girl.

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Aditya Narayan’s daughter is already a week old; she was born on February 24. However, the news of them becoming parents was shared by Aditya only on Friday. ALSO READ: Eijaz Khan to Aditya Narayan: Celebs who went bankrupt during lockdown due to Covid-19

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Announcing the arrival of his daughter, Aditya Narayan shared a wedding picture of him and Shweta Agarwal. In the picture, Aditya is seen applying vermilion (sindoor) to Shweta. “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼,” he wrote in the caption.

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan, son of renowned singer Udit Narayan, had revealed in an interview that he secretly wished to have a baby daughter. He said that though a lot of people told him that they will have a son, he kept praying for a daughter. He said that he wanted a daughter, especially because daughters are always closer to their fathers.

Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram