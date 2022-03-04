Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have become proud parents to a daughter, promoting Udit Narayan as a grandfather.

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Singer, actor and host Aditya Narayan has become a proud father. His wife, Shweta Agarwal, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The proud and happy shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media on Friday, saying that he secretly did hope for the birth of a girl.

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Aditya Narayan’s daughter is already a week old; she was born on February 24. However, the news of them becoming parents was shared by Aditya only on Friday.

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Announcing the arrival of his daughter, Aditya Narayan shared a wedding picture of him and Shweta Agarwal. In the picture, Aditya is seen applying vermilion (sindoor) to Shweta. “Elated to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼,” he wrote in the caption.

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan, son of renowned singer Udit Narayan, had revealed in an interview that he secretly wished to have a baby daughter. He said that though a lot of people told him that they will have a son, he kept praying for a daughter. He said that he wanted a daughter, especially because daughters are always closer to their fathers.

    Image: Aditya Narayan/Instagram

    Soon after Aditya Narayan shared the happy news with everyone, his Instagram post got filled with congratulatory messages. Celebrities including Tusli Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan’s son and Anushka Sen among many others congratulated the couple. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal married in the year 2020.

