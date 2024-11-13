Lifestyle
Animals from all over India have arrived at the Pushkar International Animal Fair, becoming the center of attention. One horse, in particular, has captured everyone's eye.
This horse, named Karmadev, has come to the Pushkar Fair from Mohali, Punjab. It has been valued at 11 crore, but the owner is not willing to sell.
The horse's price is so high that you could buy 20 Audi cars or more than 20 top-model BMWs for 11 crore. The starting model of an Audi costs 44 lakh and a BMW costs 43.90 lakh.
Karmadev is the tallest horse in India, standing at about 72 inches tall. He is about 4 years old and captivates everyone who sees him.
The horse's owner, Guru Pratap Singh, currently owns 82 horses. He brought 30 of them to the fair, but Karmadev is unique.
If someone breeds with this horse, the owner charges 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees. In other words, the horse earns 2 lakh in 5 minutes. The horse's daily diet costs 1,000 rupees.