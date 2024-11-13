Entertainment
Ananya Panday recently vacationed in Dubai. She shared some pictures from her vacation on social media.
In some of these vacation pictures, Ananya Pandey is seen in a bikini, and many internet users are not liking this avatar of hers.
While most people are praising Ananya Pandey by commenting on her pictures, there are many who are trolling her for wearing a bikini.
After seeing Ananya's pictures, an internet user wrote, "Don't you people have any shame? Showing such a lump of flesh?"
One user said, "Bad Girl Bad Pic." One user wrote, "She would have looked hotter if she had taken off the (bikini) too." One user commented, "She should have opened it completely."
Ananya Pandey was last seen in the film 'CTRL'. Her upcoming films include Karan Johar's untitled film, which will also star Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.