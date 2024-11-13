Entertainment

Ananya Panday's bikini photos spark online debate.

Ananya Panday enjoys her Dubai vacation.

Ananya Panday recently vacationed in Dubai. She shared some pictures from her vacation on social media.

Ananya Panday seen in a bikini.

In some of these vacation pictures, Ananya Pandey is seen in a bikini, and many internet users are not liking this avatar of hers.

Internet users troll Ananya Panday.

While most people are praising Ananya Pandey by commenting on her pictures, there are many who are trolling her for wearing a bikini.

Trollers make such comments on Ananya Panday's pictures.

After seeing Ananya's pictures, an internet user wrote, "Don't you people have any shame? Showing such a lump of flesh?"

Such comments also came on Ananya Panday's pictures.

One user said, "Bad Girl Bad Pic." One user wrote, "She would have looked hotter if she had taken off the (bikini) too." One user commented, "She should have opened it completely."

Ananya Panday was last seen in CTRL.

Ananya Pandey was last seen in the film 'CTRL'. Her upcoming films include Karan Johar's untitled film, which will also star Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

