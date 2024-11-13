Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

India News
Om Birla's daughter, IAS Anjali Birla, married businessman Anish Rajani on November 12, 2024. The ceremony took place at the Chambal River Front in Bundi and Kota, Rajasthan.
A blessing ceremony was held in Kota on November 13, 2024, attended by MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan CM Bhanwarlal Sharma.
Om Birla's son-in-law, Anish Rajani, hails from a reputed business family in Kota and is a businessman himself. Their wedding has brought Kota city into the spotlight.
Om Birla's daughter, IAS Anjali Birla, and Anish Rajani are childhood friends who are now married.
Anjali Birla's becoming an IAS officer was a topic of discussion. It was wrongly claimed she became one without exams. She was allotted IRPS, not IAS.
Anjali Birla graduated from Ramjas College, Delhi. She did her primary schooling in Kota and was on the UPSC 2019 reserve list.
Anjali Birla was 67th on the UPSC 2019 reserve list, which included candidates for the remaining 98 positions.
Rumors spread that Anjali became an IAS officer without exams after being on the reserve list. This was false; she became an IRPS officer.
Anjali's father, Om Birla, is a BJP MP from Kota, and his political career has often brought Anjali into the spotlight.
Rumors suggested Om Birla's political influence placed Anjali on the UPSC reserve list, but this claim was unfounded.