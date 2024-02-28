Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripti Dimri HOT photos: Animal star's latest photoshoot in SEXY body-hugging black dress goes viral

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, whose latest film "Animal" was a huge hit, has become the talk of the town and received several offers in the Hindi film business. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures now setting fire online.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri is unquestionably a fashion icon. The actress frequently shares stunning photos of herself on social media, leaving everyone amazed. Triptii also turned to Instagram on Tuesday and published a series of pictures that have now gone viral.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder body-hugging black dress. She wore her hair open, carried her heels in her palm, and looked as stunning as ever.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was also spotted smiling and enjoying herself as she posed for the cameras. Sharing the photographs, Triptii wrote, “Cancelled plans, calling it a Night!” 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photos have left everyone stunned. Several users responded to Triptii's tweet, complimenting the actress. While one of the fans wrote, “Bhabhi 2 ka to alag hi andaaz hai,” another user called her “National crush”. “This is wow lady,” a third comment read.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Triptii Dimri's fame skyrocketed recently after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film was released in December 2023 and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Everyone adored Triptii and Ranbir's chemistry in the film. Following the success of Animal, Tripti is now expected to be considered for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film, Spirit. If this is true, the actress will share the screen alongside Prabhas. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Triptii will appear in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Aside from that, Triptii Dimri will soon co-star alongside Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tiwari of Bandish Bandits fame. In 2022, the two stars were in Croatia, filming a love song for the film. There is currently no additional information available about the film.

