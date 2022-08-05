Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona eanrs less than Ek Vilalin Returns on Thursday

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    The last week at the box office has not been great for the movies. Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’, starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, was competing against Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Vikrant Rona. Take a look at the Thursday earnings of both films.

    As Friday comes, people await the release of new films. But for a long time, several Hindi films have failed to perform at the box office. Barring a few movies, including some of those from the South, most of the movies have piled up at the box office in the first week of their release. The situation has been such that the films could not drag the audience to the theatres at all. Last week, the box office battle was largely between two films, Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep’s first pan-India film ‘Vikrant Rona’, which was released in the theatres on July 28, and Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which hit the cinema halls on July 29. Take a look at how the two films have performed at the box office over one week of their theatrical release.

    Ek Villain Returns: Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain Returns has not been liked much by the audience. The film received mixed reviews, with many calling Arjun Kapoor the show stealer. However, the multi-starrer film which also casts actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, seems to be failing to meet its cost. According to preliminary figures, Ek Villain Returns has done a business of just Rs 2 crore on Thursday. Now the total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 33.97 crore.

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's film has been making a decent earning at the box office, even though, the film’s all-over collection has not been that great. Even though the film was promoted by Salman Khan in Hindi, it barely had any ‘Bhai Magic’ in its performance. Talking about the business of the film, according to the initial figures, Vikrant Rona earned only Rs 1.68 crore on Thursday. The total collection of this film has been Rs 64.45 crores.

    Ramarao on Duty: Produced by South superstar Ravi Teja, Ramarao on Duty, is one of the much-awaited films of this year. According to preliminary figures, the total business of Ramarao On Duty on the seventh day is around Rs 8 crore.

    Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Sita Ramam was released at the box office on Friday, August 5. This film marks the South debut of Mrunal and has been paired opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan. Sita Ramam is a love story. The film is made on a budget of Rs 25 to 30 crores; it is estimated that on the first day of this film, it should collect around Rs 5 crores, only then it will be considered a great start.

