Tom Cruise apologised a couple for 'spoiling' their hike; here’s what happened

How often does it happen that you have none other than Tom Cruise not only indulge in a quick chat with you but also apologise? Recently, a couple recalled their experience of the time when they were on a hike which was ‘spoilt’ by the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning actor. Continue reading to find out what happened.

How would you react if you are on a hike with your partner and it gets ‘spoilt’ because of Hollywood’s heartthrob Tom Cruise? Well, if you thought that it is too hypothetical a situation, then you might be proved wrong.

A husband and wife were on a hike with their dog at a national park in the United Kingdom called ‘Lake District’. It was to be a usual hike for the couple until they realised that helicopters had started hovering over their heads as they moved forward.

Upon nearly reaching the peak, the couple witnessed that people, who seemed to appear like cameramen, had started to get off the choppers. The couple and their dog were also stopped from going any further. And that is when they realised that it was some film shooting that was going on over there. To their surprise, it was no other movie but Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ that was being shot.

The couple, Jason and Sarah Haygarth, recently told Extra about their encounter. "Toward the end of the walk, last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn't seem right," said Jason.

He further went on to add: "We found out the people, they were the cameramen. When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, 'You can't go. We're going to land the helicopter off the top…' So we took a selfie."

Tom Cruise was filming some deadly stunts that he was famous for, at the location. And that is why the couple was stopped midway. However, when they were given a green signal to continue with their hike, they stumbled on Cruise "strapping himself into a paraglider."

Speaking about her experience of seeing Tom Cruise right there, Sarah said, "By the time we got there, people were talking about Mission: Impossible was being filmed … but I was expecting a stunt double."

But that is not it. The cherry on top for the couple was when Tom Cruise apologised to them for ‘spoiling’ their hike. "He apologized first for the noise. 'Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise,' " said Jason while his wife Sarah added, "And then he said, 'I like your dog.' "

After a tad-bit of chat that the couple had with Tom Cruise, they asked him “What are you doing?” to which the actor said, “I'm going to jump off.” Later, he took the jump and performed his stunt for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.