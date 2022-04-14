Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Kardashians' out today: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus, but not for India

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back with a new reality TV programme on Hulu, which differs from their previous reality show on E!

    The most talked-about American family is back and bares everything in their new Hulu reality programme, premiering on April 14th. The Kardashian-Jenner family is re-opening their lives to the world. We all know that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mother Kris grew up in front of the cameras for 15 years. 
     

    The family, who are not known to shy away from the spotlight, are returning for a new series after being off our screens for less than a year. From April 14th, all of the tabloid-style action that Kardashian fans have sadly missed will be accessible to view.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The latest trailer suggests that the new series will cover all of the things that die-hard fans want to know about, including Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to ex-Blink-182 vocalist Travis Barker and their plans for a child. 

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Of course, there's Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's public split to consider and Kim's new love with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, which is likely to be a recurring theme in the future season.

    The episode also discusses Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott and a slew of other events that have occurred in the last year or so. There will be forty episodes to watch throughout the two seasons. Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West seeking treatment for becoming 'better human and dad'?

    According to reports, besides the USA, the show, The Kardashians can be seen in UK, Canada, and Australia on the streaming service Disney Plus with a VPN, but for people living in other regions/countries, the show may not be available.Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian says she made the first move with Travis Barker

