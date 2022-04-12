Kourtney Kardashian says she made the first move with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian said that the Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker, was taking a long time is why she had to make the move.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married at a Chapel in Sin City when the couple were in Los Angeles to attend the Grammy Awards. Now, days after their reported wedding, Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney has revealed how she had to make the first move with the Blink182 drummer since the latter was taking it longer. Kourtney Kardashian revealed this piece of information during the telecast of the first episode of ‘The Kardashians’ that was aired on Hulu. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum revealed that always had feelings for Travis Barker.

In the first episode of their new show, The Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian said, “I was definitely always attracted to Travis.” ALSO READ: Wedding album out: Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker share their marriage photos

“He was taking a long time [to kiss me],” she said on the show. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a lot of quality time together during the pandemic; the couple also planned a romantic movie night on one of the days.

It was then that the 42-year-old reality TV star realised that she was ready to take her and Travis Barker’s relationship to the next level. “I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon, so, I made the first move,” Kourtney Kardashian said in the show. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know

