Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West seeking treatment for becoming 'better human and dad'?

    Kanye West is reportedly seeking treatment to become a better human and a father, after his recent fall out with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

    Kim Kardashian ex Kanye West seeking treatment for becoming better human and dad drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Kanye West was recently at the top of the news for his social media attacks against his ex-wife and American socialite Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, who goes by the moniker Ye, recently pulled out of the Coachella Music Festival, days before his performance. Now, there are reports that Ye is probably seeking to approach a behavioural treatment centre to become a better human being for himself and for his children.

    These reports come in just weeks after his online harassment of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.  According to a report in Page Six, Kanye West is wanting to get himself admitted to a behaviour treatment centre and is willing to work on self-improvement.

    "West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioural treatment centre to be a better human and a better dad," the report quoted an insider. There are also claims that Kanye West reportedly told Kim Kardashian that he is “going away to get help” and will stop harassing her as well as her SNL comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

    The Page Six report further quoted a member of Kanye West's camp saying, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children".

    However, Jason Lee, Kanye West’s head of media and partnership has denied these claims of the rapper wanting to seek treatment.  Lee claimed that these reports are "nothing more than a false narrative".

    ALSO READ: Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Jason Lee said, "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim".

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial All you need to know about the legal battle drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic transformation from pyjamas to glamour, watch video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this RBA

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty is 'pride of Indian cinema'; fans must read this

    KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Shahid Kapoor Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay drb

    KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

    Phule first look Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule drb

    Phule first look: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa roped in to play Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB chennai-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match Prediction: Can Chennai end its winless streak against a spirited Bangalore?

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial All you need to know about the legal battle drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: All you need to know about the legal battle

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Kane Williamson plays captains knock to hand Gujarat first season loss to Hyderabad; Twitter delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Williamson plays captain's knock to hand Gujarat first season loss; Twitter delighted

    IAF Chinook creates history, makes longest non-stop helicopter sortie

    IAF Chinook creates history, makes longest non-stop helicopter sortie

    tennis Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Despite loss to Bublik returning Wawrinka wins hearts snt

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Despite loss to Bublik, returning Wawrinka wins hearts

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon