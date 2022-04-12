Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West seeking treatment for becoming 'better human and dad'?

Kanye West is reportedly seeking treatment to become a better human and a father, after his recent fall out with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye West was recently at the top of the news for his social media attacks against his ex-wife and American socialite Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, who goes by the moniker Ye, recently pulled out of the Coachella Music Festival, days before his performance. Now, there are reports that Ye is probably seeking to approach a behavioural treatment centre to become a better human being for himself and for his children.

These reports come in just weeks after his online harassment of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. According to a report in Page Six, Kanye West is wanting to get himself admitted to a behaviour treatment centre and is willing to work on self-improvement.

"West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioural treatment centre to be a better human and a better dad," the report quoted an insider. There are also claims that Kanye West reportedly told Kim Kardashian that he is “going away to get help” and will stop harassing her as well as her SNL comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

The Page Six report further quoted a member of Kanye West's camp saying, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children".

However, Jason Lee, Kanye West’s head of media and partnership has denied these claims of the rapper wanting to seek treatment. Lee claimed that these reports are "nothing more than a false narrative".

ALSO READ: Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Jason Lee said, "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim".