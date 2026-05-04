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Thalapathy Vijay Income Growth: From Rs 500 to Rs 220 Crore! Check Out His 42-Year Salary Jump
As Thalapathy Vijay quits films for politics, we look back at his incredible journey in cinema. In 42 years, his salary shot up by a mind-boggling 44 crore percent! Read the full story.
Thalapathy Vijay: The undisputed king of the box office
A massive ₹220 crore fee for 'Jana Nayagan'!
Thalapathy Vijay has said goodbye to cinema with his last film, 'Jana Nayagan'. This makes the film super emotional for his fans, who are eagerly waiting for its release. According to trade reports, Vijay received a massive fee of around ₹220 crore for this film. This figure is like a record in itself and shows the kind of market value he had in the industry.
How much was Thalapathy Vijay's fee for his first film?
From ₹500 to ₹220 crore—a shocking growth
If you compare Vijay's first fee with his last, the growth is just stunning. Going from ₹500 to ₹220 crore shows a jump of about 440,000,000%. These aren't just numbers; they are the result of decades of hard work, dedication, and the love of his fans. This is why Vijay remained one of the industry's most bankable and biggest stars.
Will he return after 'Jana Nayagan'?
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