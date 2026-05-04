Over the years, Vijay has become one of South India's highest-paid actors. Reports say his net worth is over Rs 600 crore, and he now charges around Rs 200 crore per film. But Sangeeta's finances are also in the spotlight. Some reports claim she owns assets worth more than Rs 400 crore. When they got married, her family was apparently very wealthy, maybe even more than Vijay at the start of his career. While Vijay's movie success has made him super rich, Sangeeta is financially independent with her own huge assets.