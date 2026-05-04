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Thalapathy Vijay: Is Sangeeta richer Than TVK Leader? A Look At Her Huge Net Worth Amid Political Buzz
Everyone's talking about Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta's divorce rumours. But now, the focus is on her wealth. Reports say she has assets worth hundreds of crores. We break down her background and net worth.
Who Is Sangeeta? From Sri Lankan Roots to a High-Profile Marriage
Sangeeta comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil family. Her father, Sorna Lingam, is a big UK-based businessman in the export-import industry. Sangeeta was a huge fan of Vijay and flew down from abroad just to meet him on a Chennai film set. That first meeting sparked a romance. They told their families and got married in 1999 in a Christian ceremony. They have two kids: son Jason Sanjay, who wants to be a filmmaker, and daughter Divya Shasha, who is studying in London.
Sangeeta’s Net Worth vs Vijay’s Earnings
Over the years, Vijay has become one of South India's highest-paid actors. Reports say his net worth is over Rs 600 crore, and he now charges around Rs 200 crore per film. But Sangeeta's finances are also in the spotlight. Some reports claim she owns assets worth more than Rs 400 crore. When they got married, her family was apparently very wealthy, maybe even more than Vijay at the start of his career. While Vijay's movie success has made him super rich, Sangeeta is financially independent with her own huge assets.
Divorce Allegations and Political Impact
News recently broke that Sangeeta has filed for divorce in a Tamil Nadu family court. People online are talking a lot about marriage problems, but there's no official word yet. This controversy could affect Vijay's public image, especially since he is building his political career in Tamil Nadu. With his political ambitions growing, some feel this personal drama might sway voters, especially women. As the case goes on, people are getting more curious about their personal and financial lives.
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