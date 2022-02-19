  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: From Vijay to Khushbu, film actors go out to vote

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Polling in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is underway on Saturday. And Tamil film industry superstars were among the early voters. Let's take a look at some actor who cast their vote.

    Tamil Actor Khushbu Sundar

    Polling in the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is underway on Saturday. And Tamil film industry superstars were among the early voters. Let's take a look at some actors who cast their vote.

    Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar cast her vote in Chennai. After casting her vote, she said: "Please go and vote. Every election is important. Local body election is the base of a strong foundation. Do your duty. Please vote."

    Tamil Actor Vijay

    Vijay was among the first voters at the Nilangarai polling station in the early hours of the polling. Unlike last time when he came cycling, this time he chose to arrive at the venue in a Maruti Suzuki hatchback.

    Tamil Actor Aishwarya Rajesh

    Actor Aishwarya Rajesh cast her vote at a government school in T-Nagar in Chennai. Many stars, including Ajith, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Vadivelu are out of Tamil Nadu for film shoots. 

    Tamil Actor Arun Vijay

    Actor Arun Vijay, who was last seen in 'Mafia: Chapter 1' in 2020, cast his vote at the Christian High School in Ekkaduthangal, Chennai. Arun is awaiting release of his long awaited 'Borrder' helmed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam.

    Tamil Actor Kamal Haasan

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party leader Kamal Haasan asked all media persons to leave the polling booth in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines. He told them that he will vote only if media persons go out of the booth. He cast his vote in the Alwarpet area of Chennai

