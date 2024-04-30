Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

    Anushka Sharma makes a grand entrance in her latest video, stepping out of her vanity van onto a vibrant red carpet, where she receives a warm welcome from an endearing tuxedo collie

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma has made a notable return to social media after a period of absence following the birth of her and Virat Kohli's second child, Akaay, in London. Breaking the silence, Sharma shared a captivating video featuring herself in an advertisement scenario. In the footage, she emerges from her vanity van onto a glamorous red carpet, where she is warmly greeted by an endearing tuxedo collie. Anushka proceeds to affectionately interact with the dog, capturing several charming moments in photographs, and striking poses alongside her newfound furry companion. Sporting an elegant off-white blazer paired with blue denims, she exudes a chic and confident aura throughout the video.

    While Virat Kohli remains engrossed in his commitments to the IPL 2024 season, Anushka Sharma has reportedly returned to India from London. Speculations regarding the couple's second child's birth location had been circulating, with rumors suggesting London as the likely destination. Shortly after the birth, Kohli was spotted in London accompanied by their daughter Vamika, further fueling speculation.

    The notable paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, recently confirmed Anushka's return to India, disclosing that she provided an exclusive glimpse of baby Akaay to the photographers at the airport. Despite her willingness to pose for photos, she expressed a reluctance to do so in the presence of her children. Bhayani's social media post underscored Anushka's cautious approach to safeguarding her children's privacy, reminiscent of similar actions taken by other celebrity parents like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute'

    In the midst of Kohli's IPL engagements with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming project, "Chakda Xpress," where she will portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As Anushka resumes her professional endeavors and embraces her return to the limelight, fans eagerly anticipate her forthcoming on-screen portrayal and continue to shower her with admiration and support.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi rkn

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute' ATG

    Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute'

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut

    Irrfan Khan on Babil Khan donates Rs 50k to YouTuber tacking water crisis in Mumbai village (WATCH) RBA

    Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan donates Rs 50k to YouTuber tackling water crisis in Mumbai village (WATCH)

    WATCH Abram scolds father Shah Rukh Khan during KKR match at Eden Gardens; cute video goes VIRAL ATG

    WATCH- Abram scolds father Shah Rukh Khan during KKR match at Eden Gardens; cute video goes VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Risbah Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list snt

    BREAKING | India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi rkn

    Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi

    Shocking Pani Puri for Rs 333 at Mumbai's international airport leaves social media sparks online storm

    Shocking! User shares photo of Pani Puri for whopping Rs 333 at Mumbai's international airport; sparks debate

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk

    Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, flash floods claim lives, leave several injured in Kupwara AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, flash floods claim 5 lives, leave several injured in Kupwara

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon