Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

Anushka Sharma makes a grand entrance in her latest video, stepping out of her vanity van onto a vibrant red carpet, where she receives a warm welcome from an endearing tuxedo collie

Anushka Sharma has made a notable return to social media after a period of absence following the birth of her and Virat Kohli's second child, Akaay, in London. Breaking the silence, Sharma shared a captivating video featuring herself in an advertisement scenario. In the footage, she emerges from her vanity van onto a glamorous red carpet, where she is warmly greeted by an endearing tuxedo collie. Anushka proceeds to affectionately interact with the dog, capturing several charming moments in photographs, and striking poses alongside her newfound furry companion. Sporting an elegant off-white blazer paired with blue denims, she exudes a chic and confident aura throughout the video.

While Virat Kohli remains engrossed in his commitments to the IPL 2024 season, Anushka Sharma has reportedly returned to India from London. Speculations regarding the couple's second child's birth location had been circulating, with rumors suggesting London as the likely destination. Shortly after the birth, Kohli was spotted in London accompanied by their daughter Vamika, further fueling speculation.

The notable paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, recently confirmed Anushka's return to India, disclosing that she provided an exclusive glimpse of baby Akaay to the photographers at the airport. Despite her willingness to pose for photos, she expressed a reluctance to do so in the presence of her children. Bhayani's social media post underscored Anushka's cautious approach to safeguarding her children's privacy, reminiscent of similar actions taken by other celebrity parents like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In the midst of Kohli's IPL engagements with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming project, "Chakda Xpress," where she will portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As Anushka resumes her professional endeavors and embraces her return to the limelight, fans eagerly anticipate her forthcoming on-screen portrayal and continue to shower her with admiration and support.

