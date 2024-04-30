Malayalam actor Sreenivasan praises Siju Walson starrer Panchavalsara Padhathi

The Malayalam movie 'Panchavalsara Padhathi' was released in theatres on April 26. The film is getting good responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sreenivasan, an iconic figure in the Malayalam cinema industry, has praised Siju Wilson's film. The actor-filmmaker has appreciated the film and its creators.

Panchavalsara Padhathi is directed by Premlal, a close friend and mentor to actor Sreenivasan. According to sources, Sreenivasan stated that the film is "socially relevant" and should be seen by any Malayali.

According to the film's producers, Panchavalsara Padhathi is receiving a wonderful response from the audience, with housefull and other events filling up quickly on pre-weekend days.

The film tells the story of a man named Sanoj (Siju Wilson) who owns an Akshaya Centre in the village of Kalamberi. An unforeseen event occurs in the village when the residents begin to see Kalambasura, a native legend, in their visions. The film then depicts the events that occur following its emergence.

The film stars Sreenivasan, Indrajith, Ganga Babu, and Pasupathy. The movie is produced under the banner of Gowry Meenakshi Movies. The music of the movie is composed by Sangeeth.







