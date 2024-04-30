Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai-7 Bollywood actresses who fell in love with younger men

Konkana Sen Sharma is reportedly in a relationship with 7-year-old actor Amol Parashar. There have been times when B Town actresses have married and dated younger men, proving that age is just a number.

Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai-7 actresses who fell in love with younger men

Konkana Sen Sharma has been making headlines since her ex-husband and Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey indirectly hinted that she is dating actor Amol Parashar. The Sardar Isham actor is 7 years younger than The Killer Soup actress. Here are 7 actresses who have married and dated younger men,

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are among the cutest couples, yet the actress is four years older than him.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised Vicky Kaushal for marrying Katrina Kaif, who is five years older than him. Today, they are Bollywood's power couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Despite being more than ten years older, Nick Jonas recognised Priyanka Chopra as her soulmate. Nick and Priyanka have been married for over 5 years and have a kid together, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta is also over ten years older than her spouse Gene Goodenough, but the actress is ageing in reverse.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha is three years older than Karan, yet they are compatible; the pair recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, who has publicly stated his love for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is two years younger than the Ponniyin Selvan actress. They've been blissfully married for 17 years.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years younger than her; they have since separated ways, but they still have a strong affinity and remain friends.