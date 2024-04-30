Shehnaaz Gill shares photos of her latest trip to the mountains; admirers call her 'cute'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shehnaaz Gill gears up for 'Sab First Class' with Varun Sharma. From viral mountain retreats to temple visits, she captures hearts with simplicity

    Shehnaaz Gill, alongside Varun Sharma, is preparing for her upcoming film 'Sab First Class,' directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, promising a delightful family-centric experience.

    Recently, Shehnaaz captured attention on social media with breathtaking snapshots from her mountain retreat. Sharing glimpses of the picturesque landscapes, her posts quickly went viral, drawing adoration from fans who praised her cuteness.

    In a series of Instagram posts, Shehnaaz showcased herself dancing in a grey crop top and black pants, with fans expressing admiration for her elegance and typical charm. Shehnaaz also made headlines for opting to travel via auto-rickshaw instead of her car after a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on April 8.

    Fans lauded her down-to-earth nature, emphasizing the joy in life's simple pleasures, as captured in the clip of her car following the auto-rickshaw. Shehnaaz's temple visit coincided with the release of her music video 'Dhup Lagdi,' where she donned a casual black shirt and grey pants.

    'Dhup Lagdi,' featuring Sunny Singh alongside Shehnaaz, received rave reviews upon its release. Sung by Shehnaaz herself, the song boasts music by Aniket Shukla and Udaar, with Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh handling direction.

    Shehnaaz Gill's announcement of 'Sab First Class' earlier this year marked the beginning of an exciting journey for the actress, as she gears up to charm audiences once again in this family-oriented venture alongside Varun Sharma.

