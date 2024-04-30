Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan donates Rs 50k to YouTuber tackling water crisis in Mumbai village (WATCH)

Babil Khan's touching act comes only a day after he spoke about how his father, Irrfan Khan, taught him to 'be a fighter but connect with love and kindness'. He recently donated Rs 50,000 to YouTuber Prem Kumar to help tackle a water crisis in a Mumbai village.

Babil Khan is known for his humility and kindness; recently, he contributed Rs 50,000 to YouTuber Prem Kumar to address a water shortage in a Mumbai hamlet. After contributing the money, the 'Qala' actor stated that he did not require any recognition. He also urged Kumar to keep up the excellent effort.

Babil Khan, last seen in 'The Railway Men', recently gave Rs 50,000 to Prem Kumar, also known as YouNick Viral Vlogs on Instagram and YouTube. The funds would be utilised to address the water situation in Jawhar, Palghar district, 100 km from Mumbai.

In a viral video, Babil is seen transfer money to Kumar via phone. “Mera naam likhne ki jarurat nahi hai, tu acha kaam kar raha hai (No need to mention my name, you’re doing great work)", is what Babil said after transferring the money.

Later, Kumar thanked Babil Khan in the comment section of the pap page. He wrote, "Dear Babil Khan, I can't thank you enough for your incredible support. Your generosity means the world to me and the people of Mumbai Village. Your donation of 50k rupees will go a long way in helping us tackle the water issues here. Your kindness is making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thank you for being a shining example of compassion and empathy. Your support gives us hope for a better tomorrow (sic)."

Babil's sweet actions came just one day after he spoke about how his father, Irrfan Khan, taught him to ‘be a warrior but engage with love and kindness’.. Irrfan's fourth death anniversary occurred on April 29.

Babil Khan recently visited Darjeeling for a shoot. He ran across a few admirers at one of the hill station's most popular cafés, Glenary's. The star met his admirers and then posed for photographs. Some people praised him for his performance in 'The Railway Men'. When a fan informed Babil that his performance was the greatest, he gave credit to Kay Kay Menon. He was also spotted embracing one of his admirers and then saying farewell before continuing to film. Babil is reportedly collaborating with Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming project.

