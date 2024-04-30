From Yacht to Watch: THESE are 10 most 'Expensive' things in the world

Lifestyle
Price: $4,500 million (over Rs 3000 crore)
Designed by Stuart Hughes, this yacht boasts solid Gold and platinum plating; commissioned by an unnamed Malaysian Businessman.
Price: $2,000 million (Rs 15000 crore)
Antilia, Mukesh Ambani's private home in Mumbai, is the world's most expensive private residence, standing 27 stories tall.
Price: $506 million
Villa Leopolda, in Villefranche-sur-Mer on the French Riviera, showcases elegant design, and Mediterranean views. Owned by King Leopold II of Belgium.
Price: $450.3 million
Leonardo da Vinci painted this around 1500, depicting Jesus Christ as the world's saviour. Rediscovered in 2005, it broke auction records in 2017 in New York.
Price: $250 million
Painted in the early 1890s, this series depicting card games was bought by the Qatari royal family for a huge sum, among the most expensive paintings ever sold.
Price: $165 million
Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills home, a contemporary marvel spanning over 13,000 square feet, offers expansive views of nearby hills and elegantly landscaped gardens.
Price: $135 million
Painted by Gustav Klimt in 1907, this portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer gained notoriety due to Nazi looting in WWII.
Price: $55 million
Renowned for lavish designs and rare fancy-coloured diamonds, the Graff Illusion Watch ranks among the most valuable timepieces ever made.
Price: $49.7 million
CarInsurance.com, purchased by QuinStreet, is a leading platform in the online insurance market, offering car insurance services and information.
Price: $48.4 million
The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, one of the most valuable and iconic vehicles, boasts a unique design. With only 36 produced, each car has distinct features.