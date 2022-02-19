  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide

    If you are undecided about who to vote for in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, you can always read up about the candidates from various parties before you head out to vote.

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know who your candidates are?
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 7:37 AM IST
    Here's how you do it:

    * Go to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission web portal (tnsec.tn.nic.in)

    * On the top of the screen, click on 'Urban Local Bodies, 2022 -- Nominations Filed -- Abstract Information about Candidate'

    * From the list of districts, select out of three options
    - Ward member of the corporation
    - Municipal ward member
    - Ward member of the municipality

    * Once you have selected one option out of the three; say for instance Chennai, a new page opens with the list of wards under the city corporation. If you are unsure about the ward you reside in, just search using the district name and ward number 1. We searched for Chennai and received this detailed list of wards in the corporation (https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/others/StreetNames.pdf)

    * Once you know which ward you reside in, click on the option that shows you the total number of nominations received. 

    * You will now be able to see the name of the candidate, details of their family members, the candidate's age, and the party they belong to. There is also an option where you can download and read the nomination form of the candidates in your ward.

    Voting for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections got underway at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 7:41 AM IST
