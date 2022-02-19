Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning. If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, read further.

Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning.

If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, click on THIS link.

It will take you to the page which has information on polling stations in the main voter list and voter sub-lists for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies 2022.

You would need to enter your Voter ID Card Number and the Captcha provided to get the details.

According to the Election Commission, there are eleven approved identity cards besides your voter ID card that can be shown at the polling booth. These include:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Smart card issued under National Population Register

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act job card

Passport

Bank or post office passbook

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the labour ministry

Service identity card with photo issued to central/state/PSU employees

Driving license

Official identity card issued to MPs, MLA, and MLCs

Meanwhile, here's what is at stake today:

Corporation Ward Member Posts: 1374

Un-opposed candidates: 4

Total Posts for Election: 1370

Total candidates: 11,196

Municipality Ward Member Posts: 3843

Un-opposed candidates: 18

Total Posts for Election: 3825

Total candidates: 17,922

Town Panchayat Ward Member Posts: 7609

Un-opposed candidates: 196

Total Posts for Election: 7412

Total candidates: 28,660

In total, voting is underway for 12,607 posts with 57,778 candidates

Also Read: Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates