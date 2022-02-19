  • Facebook
  • Twitter

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?

    Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning. If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, read further.

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning. 

    If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, click on THIS link.

    It will take you to the page which has information on polling stations in the main voter list and voter sub-lists for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies 2022.

    You would need to enter your Voter ID Card Number and the Captcha provided to get the details.

    According to the Election Commission, there are eleven approved identity cards besides your voter ID card that can be shown at the polling booth. These include: 

    PAN card

    Aadhaar card

    Smart card issued under National Population Register

    Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act job card

    Passport 

    Bank or post office passbook

    Pension document with photograph 

    Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the labour ministry

    Service identity card with photo issued to central/state/PSU employees

    Driving license

    Official identity card issued to MPs, MLA, and MLCs

    Meanwhile, here's what is at stake today:

    Corporation Ward Member Posts: 1374
    Un-opposed candidates: 4
    Total Posts for Election: 1370
    Total candidates: 11,196

    Municipality Ward Member Posts: 3843
    Un-opposed candidates: 18
    Total Posts for Election: 3825
    Total candidates: 17,922

    Town Panchayat Ward Member Posts: 7609
    Un-opposed candidates: 196
    Total Posts for Election: 7412    
    Total candidates: 28,660

    In total, voting is underway for 12,607 posts with 57,778 candidates 

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know who your candidates are?

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide

    UP govt tells SC it has withdrawn 274 notices issued to anti-CAA protesters-dnm

    UP govt tells SC it has withdrawn 274 notices issued to anti-CAA protesters

    NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking documents to LeT

    NIA arrests gallantry award winning IPS officer for leaking documents to LeT

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC's national general secretary-dnm

    Amid power tussle, Abhishek Banerjee retains position as TMC’s national general secretary

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms

    Avoid these 4 things if you are in a long-distance relationship drb

    Avoid these 4 things if you are in a long-distance relationship

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know who your candidates are?

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide

    Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar drb

    Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates DMK AIADMK

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates: Voting underway

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham on JFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Proud about how MCFC responded after losing an influential player - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC had to work very hard against fantastic opponents - Owen Coyle on MCFC win

    Video Icon
    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon