Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Do you know your polling booth?
Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning. If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, read further.
Brisk polling is underway across Tamil Nadu. People were seen queueing up outside polling booths since early morning.
If you want to know which booth you need to visit to cast your vote, click on THIS link.
It will take you to the page which has information on polling stations in the main voter list and voter sub-lists for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies 2022.
You would need to enter your Voter ID Card Number and the Captcha provided to get the details.
According to the Election Commission, there are eleven approved identity cards besides your voter ID card that can be shown at the polling booth. These include:
PAN card
Aadhaar card
Smart card issued under National Population Register
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act job card
Passport
Bank or post office passbook
Pension document with photograph
Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the labour ministry
Service identity card with photo issued to central/state/PSU employees
Driving license
Official identity card issued to MPs, MLA, and MLCs
Meanwhile, here's what is at stake today:
Corporation Ward Member Posts: 1374
Un-opposed candidates: 4
Total Posts for Election: 1370
Total candidates: 11,196
Municipality Ward Member Posts: 3843
Un-opposed candidates: 18
Total Posts for Election: 3825
Total candidates: 17,922
Town Panchayat Ward Member Posts: 7609
Un-opposed candidates: 196
Total Posts for Election: 7412
Total candidates: 28,660
In total, voting is underway for 12,607 posts with 57,778 candidates
Also Read: Tamil Nadu urban local body election: Know who your candidates are? Here's a guide
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates
- 2022 Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections
- AIADMK
- DMK
- MK Stalin
- Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections
- Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections 2022
- Tamil Nadu urban local bodies elections
- Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022
- Urban Local Body Elections
- booth slip download online tamil nadu 2022
- epic no search
- how to check name in voter list 2022
- local body election in tamilnadu 2022 voter list
- tamil nadu
- tamil nadu election booth list
- tamil nadu local body election 2022
- tamil nadu local body election date 2022
- tamil nadu local body election result date 2022
- tamil nadu urban local body polls
- tn local body election 2022 booth slip
- tn local body election 2022 result date
- tn local body election counting
- urban civic polls