Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates: Voting underway

Here are some of the arrangements that the state election commission has made for the Tamil Nadu local urban body election:

* 4 polling officers have been appointed for each polling station.

* All polling booths in this election are equipped with CCTV cameras.

* Web cameras have been installed in tense polling stations and surveillance is arranged directly from the control room.

* Surveillance cameras are installed at 268 counting centers.

* The last one hour -- 5 pm to 6 pm -- is reserved for those with symptoms of Coronavirus and infected persons.