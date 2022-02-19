Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates: Voting underway
Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates: Voting underway

Feb 19, 2022, 6:27 AM IST

7:56 AM IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan votes in Chennai

Polling updates from Chennai

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai.

State Election Commissioner Palanikumar cast his vote at the polling booth at Padmasheshadri School, Valluvar Kottam, Chennai

Chennai Municipal Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi voted with his family in Virugambakkam

7:44 AM IST

Actor Vijay casts his vote in Chennai's Neelankarai

Actor Vijay, whose Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is contesting in this election, cast his vote in Chennai's Neelankarai polling booth. In last year's rural local body elections, 129 members of his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam won seats.

Even though the superstar did not announce his political entry, he has allowed his fan club members to contest with the club flag and his pictures in the campaign.

7:38 AM IST

Want to know who your candidates are before you vote? Here's how

If you are undecided about who to vote for in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, you can always read up about the candidates from various parties before you head out to vote.

Here's how you do it

Voting for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections got underway at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm

6:59 AM IST

40% of Tamil Nadu voters will vote today

Here's an interesting bit of detail

Total eligible voters in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election were 6,29,43,512

Total eligible voters in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body election are 2,79,56,754

In other words, 40% of Tamil Nadu voters are voting today

6:49 AM IST

Election Commission's preparations for smooth voting

Here are some of the arrangements that the state election commission has made for the Tamil Nadu local urban body election:

* 4 polling officers have been appointed for each polling station. 

* All polling booths in this election are equipped with CCTV cameras. 

* Web cameras have been installed in tense polling stations and surveillance is arranged directly from the control room. 

* Surveillance cameras are installed at 268 counting centers.

* The last one hour -- 5 pm to 6 pm -- is reserved for those with symptoms of Coronavirus and infected persons.

6:38 AM IST

The freebies that have been promised

Let's take a look at some of the promises made by political parties ahead of the polling.

DMK

* Slashing of milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

* Fare-free travel for women in town buses 

* Rs 4,000 pandemic relief for people. 

* Rs 1,000 assistance per month to women

AIADMK

* Rs 1,000 per month for women family heads

* Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders 

* Reduction in petrol prices across the state

6:33 AM IST

All set for polling in Tamil Nadu

Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections 2022. 

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has made elaborate preparations to ensure smooth voting today on 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. It has deployed over 80,000 police personnel and flying squads to prevent any untoward incident from happening anywhere in the state. 

The counting of votes would be taken up on February 22.

Over 2.79 crore residents in Tamil Nadu are eligible to cast their votes in the urban local elections on Saturday. The fate of over 57,700 candidates will be decided. Out of these, 228 have already been declared elected unopposed. Check out all the latest updates and polling trends for the Tamil Nadu urban local polls right here on Asianet Newsable.

