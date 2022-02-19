Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Live News Updates: Voting underway

7:56 AM IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan votes in Chennai
Polling updates from Chennai
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai.
State Election Commissioner Palanikumar cast his vote at the polling booth at Padmasheshadri School, Valluvar Kottam, Chennai
Chennai Municipal Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi voted with his family in Virugambakkam
7:44 AM IST
Actor Vijay casts his vote in Chennai's Neelankarai
Actor Vijay, whose Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is contesting in this election, cast his vote in Chennai's Neelankarai polling booth. In last year's rural local body elections, 129 members of his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam won seats.
Even though the superstar did not announce his political entry, he has allowed his fan club members to contest with the club flag and his pictures in the campaign.
7:38 AM IST
Want to know who your candidates are before you vote? Here's how
If you are undecided about who to vote for in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, you can always read up about the candidates from various parties before you head out to vote.
Voting for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections got underway at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm
6:59 AM IST
40% of Tamil Nadu voters will vote today
Here's an interesting bit of detail
Total eligible voters in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election were 6,29,43,512
Total eligible voters in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body election are 2,79,56,754
In other words, 40% of Tamil Nadu voters are voting today
6:49 AM IST
Election Commission's preparations for smooth voting
Here are some of the arrangements that the state election commission has made for the Tamil Nadu local urban body election:
* 4 polling officers have been appointed for each polling station.
* All polling booths in this election are equipped with CCTV cameras.
* Web cameras have been installed in tense polling stations and surveillance is arranged directly from the control room.
* Surveillance cameras are installed at 268 counting centers.
* The last one hour -- 5 pm to 6 pm -- is reserved for those with symptoms of Coronavirus and infected persons.
6:38 AM IST
The freebies that have been promised
Let's take a look at some of the promises made by political parties ahead of the polling.
DMK
* Slashing of milk prices by Rs 3 per litre
* Fare-free travel for women in town buses
* Rs 4,000 pandemic relief for people.
* Rs 1,000 assistance per month to women
AIADMK
* Rs 1,000 per month for women family heads
* Rs 100 subsidy for cooking gas cylinders
* Reduction in petrol prices across the state
6:33 AM IST
All set for polling in Tamil Nadu
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections 2022.
The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has made elaborate preparations to ensure smooth voting today on 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. It has deployed over 80,000 police personnel and flying squads to prevent any untoward incident from happening anywhere in the state.
The counting of votes would be taken up on February 22.
