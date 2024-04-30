Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update

    Lucknow Super Giants receive a significant boost as Mayank Yadav passes fitness tests, gearing up for a thrilling showdown against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

    cricket Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowling coach, Morne Morkel, confirmed on Monday that the rapid Mayank Yadav has passed fitness tests and is set to make his return against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

    Mayank Yadav, who walked off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament, has overcome his fitness concerns. LSG's CEO Vinod Bisht had earlier revealed that the young speedster experienced "soreness in the lower abdominal area," prompting caution regarding his workload management.

    Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Yadav's blistering pace that often bewilders opposing batters.

    Speaking ahead of the MI clash, LSG's bowling coach Morkel expressed excitement about Yadav's return, stating, "Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow."

    Providing further insight before LSG's encounter with the Rajasthan Royals, coach Sriram hinted at Yadav's imminent comeback, remarking, "He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed."

    Yadav left a significant impact on IPL 2024 with his express pace against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), claiming six wickets across both matches and securing 'Player of the Match' honors in each.

    Consistently touching speeds of 150 kmph, Yadav's remarkable control over line and length has garnered widespread admiration. His delivery clocking 156.7 kph against RCB stands as the fastest of this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in IPL history.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Risbah Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list snt

    BREAKING | India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seeks consistency against the unpredictable Punjab Kings at Chepauk

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video snt

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar fulfills specially-abled fan's wish to meet MI's Rohit Sharma; WATCH heartwarming video

    IPL 2024: Michael Clarke believes Mumbai Indians' camp is divided, says they are not performing as a team snt

    IPL 2024: Michael Clarke believes Mumbai Indians' camp is divided, says they are not performing as a team

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH) snt

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    From Yacht to Watch: THESE are 10 most 'Expensive' things in the world vkp

    From Yacht to Watch: THESE are 10 most 'Expensive' things in the world

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Step to check result online rkn

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Step to check result online

    Heartwarming! Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother's feet before taking charge (WATCH) anr

    Heartwarming! Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother's feet before taking charge (WATCH)

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares first video since her return to India after giving birth to Akaay in London - WATCH

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Risbah Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list snt

    BREAKING | India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad announced: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson included; check full list

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon