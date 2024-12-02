Sunny Leone DENIED permission to perform at Hyderabad; Know details

Actor Sunny Leone was scheduled to perform at a DJ Night in Illuzion Pub, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on November 30. However, the event was abruptly canceled after police denied permission due to procedural lapses by the organizers, leaving fans disappointed and creating a chaotic scene

The organizers reportedly sold around 500 tickets on BookMyShow despite lacking official clearance, as per NewsMeter. The Jubilee Hills police intervened, deploying nearly 100 officers outside the venue from 8 pm to 1 am to ensure compliance. The event was ultimately halted, leaving attendees frustrated over the sudden cancellation

The organizers displayed a message at the venue stating that Sunny Leone could not perform due to health issues. They announced that Bollywood Night would proceed as planned and apologized for the inconvenience. The crowd eventually dispersed, and police officers left the site by 1 am

