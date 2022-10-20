Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor-meet 4 HOT and SEXY Gen Z divas to watch out for

Call them star kids or starlets, but one thing that will never change is that they are all incredibly brilliant and beautiful young actors with a keen sense of style, a roaring social media following, and devoted supporters. Let's look at these 4 captivating young stars:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

Following her elder sister Janhvi's footsteps, Khushi is set to make her acting debut with "The Archies". She co-stars with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Kapoor often poses with her sister Janhvi and makes fun videos with her, that display their sisterly love for each other. She also frequently gets papped outside famous restaurants and her gym - she also loves doing Pilates and keeping fit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Suhana Khan

Suhana is already quite a phenomenon, and several factors make this the case. She is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, but that's not the only thing about her. She has also carved out a place for herself with her stylish airport attire and mouthwatering Instagram posts. Khan will make his acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film "The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dishani Chakraborty

The Guest," a forthcoming Hollywood short film, will mark the debut of the aspiring actress, diva, and fashionista. Chakraborty is the famous actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter. She maintains extreme fitness by engaging in various difficult cardio and weight training workouts. She has chosen a route of pursuing a wonderful career in Los Angeles-based Hollywood.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram