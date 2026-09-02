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Suhana Khan Brings Cottagecore Charm To Summer Style In Blue Floral Dress (PHOTOS)
Suhana Khan is embracing the dreamy side of summer fashion with a powder-blue floral dress. From its delicate prints to her minimal accessories, her latest look brings effortless cottagecore charm to life
Suhana Khan’s Blue Floral Dress Is Straight Out Of A Cottagecore Dream
Suhana Khan has found the perfect outfit for anyone who has ever imagined spending a slow summer afternoon surrounded by flowers and greenery. The actor stepped out in a powder-blue floral dress that instantly captures the soft, romantic mood of cottagecore fashion.
The dress features tiny yellow flowers spread across the blue fabric, creating a delicate contrast. Its fitted bodice comes with thin straps and a gathered neckline, while the tie-up detail at the front adds a playful element. The skirt opens up into a relaxed, flowy silhouette, keeping the overall look easy and comfortable.
Minimal Accessories Let The Dress Take Centre Stage
Suhana kept her accessories understated, allowing the floral dress to do most of the talking. She paired the outfit with sleek black oval sunglasses, adding a contemporary touch to the otherwise dreamy ensemble.
Her jewellery was equally subtle. Small gold earrings, a delicate bracelet and a watch completed the look without making it feel overly styled. The combination of gold accents and the soft blue dress added just the right amount of polish.
Her Fresh Beauty Look Completes The Summer Vibe
Suhana’s makeup perfectly matched the relaxed feel of her outfit. Rather than going for a dramatic beauty look, she opted for softly defined eyes, a touch of blush and a natural-looking lip.
Her dewy skin added an extra dose of freshness, making the entire look feel effortless rather than heavily styled. With her floral dress, minimal accessories and glowing makeup, Suhana Khan made a strong case for keeping summer fashion light, feminine and easygoing.
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