Suhana Khan has found the perfect outfit for anyone who has ever imagined spending a slow summer afternoon surrounded by flowers and greenery. The actor stepped out in a powder-blue floral dress that instantly captures the soft, romantic mood of cottagecore fashion.

The dress features tiny yellow flowers spread across the blue fabric, creating a delicate contrast. Its fitted bodice comes with thin straps and a gathered neckline, while the tie-up detail at the front adds a playful element. The skirt opens up into a relaxed, flowy silhouette, keeping the overall look easy and comfortable.