Bigg Boss 20: Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, and the contestant buzz is growing. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari is reportedly confirmed to enter Salman Khan's reality show

Bigg Boss 20 is just days away from its grand premiere, and speculation around the contestant lineup is reaching fever pitch. While the makers have not officially revealed the complete list, several names have already emerged online. The latest name linked to the Salman Khan-hosted show is Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of BJP leader and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari.

According to Filmibeat's exclusive report, Rhiti has completed discussions with the show's makers and signed the contract, making her entry a major addition to the upcoming season. Here's everything you need to know.

Rhiti Tiwari Confirmed For Bigg Boss 20

Rhiti Tiwari is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house after finalising her discussions with the makers. A source cited by Filmibeat claimed that several aspects of her participation were discussed before she gave her final approval.

The source further stated that Rhiti has now signed the contract and is preparing to enter the reality show. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement confirming her participation.

If she does enter the house, Rhiti will be stepping into one of Indian television's most closely watched reality shows, with her family background likely to add another layer of interest to her journey.

Who Is Rhiti Tiwari? Know About Manoj Tiwari's Daughter

Rhiti Tiwari is a singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She has also built a presence on social media through her Instagram account, where she has more than 13,000 followers.

Rhiti is the daughter of Manoj Tiwari, who is known for his work in Bhojpuri cinema and music and is also a BJP politician. In 2024, Rhiti reportedly joined the BJP, following her father's political path.

She is based in Mumbai and lives with her mother. According to details available on her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She is also associated with Rhiti Group, a marketing company founded by her uncle Arun Pandey.

Her entry into Bigg Boss 20 could therefore give viewers a closer look at a personality who has largely remained away from the mainstream reality-TV spotlight.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date, Time And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The new season will be available on both JioHotstar and Colors TV.

The reality show is expected to stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

The promos have already sparked curiosity about the show's format. Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly associated with the theme "Tathas-Two", while "Extra Jeevan Daan" is said to be an important element of the season.

There has also been speculation that the makers could introduce two houses and have contestants enter the game in pairs. Such a format could significantly change the way contestants build alliances and deal with conflicts. However, the two-house setup and paired entries have not been officially confirmed, and more details are expected to emerge during the grand premiere.