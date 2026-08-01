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Friendship 2026: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora to Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan; 5 Iconic Bollywood Friendships
Friendship 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Bollywood is home to several friendships that have stood the test of time. Whether built on years of trust, shared experiences, or creative collaborations
Friendship 2026
Friendships in Bollywood often go beyond film sets, standing the test of time despite fame, busy schedules, and competition. From childhood companions to co-stars who became family, these celebrity friendships have inspired fans with their loyalty, trust, and unwavering support.
Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have shared one of Bollywood's longest-lasting friendships since the early 1990s. After starring together in several hit films, they remained close off-screen and even became business partners as co-owners of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Their mutual respect and support have kept their bond strong for decades.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been inseparable friends for years. Along with their close-knit circle, they celebrate festivals, vacations, birthdays, and family milestones together. Kareena has often spoken about Amrita being one of her biggest support systems, making their friendship one of Bollywood's most admired.
Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji developed a close friendship while working on Wake Up Sid. Their bond grew stronger through collaborations like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmāstra. Beyond films, they are frequently seen spending time together and supporting each other's personal and professional journeys.
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have been best friends since childhood. Growing up together in Mumbai, they have celebrated every major milestone as a trio. Even after entering the film industry, they continue to cheer each other's achievements, proving that genuine friendships can thrive despite public attention.
Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh became close friends during the making of Gunday. Known for their playful banter and infectious energy, they often entertain fans with humorous interactions on social media and at public events. Their camaraderie reflects a friendship built on trust, laughter, and mutual encouragement.
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