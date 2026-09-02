2 4 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Political Journey - Pawan as Deputy CM

Pawan Kalyan first entered politics in 2008 with the 'Prajarajyam' party. He later founded his own 'Jana Sena' party in 2014. After a tough 2019 election, his party made a massive comeback in 2024. In an alliance with TDP-BJP, Jana Sena won all 21 seats it contested. Pawan himself won from Pithapuram and is now the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.