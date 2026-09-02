Pawan Kalyan's Net Worth: A Look At AP Deputy CM's Assets And Car Collection
From Tollywood’s ‘Power Star’ to Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan has built a remarkable career across cinema and politics. Here’s a look at his net worth, assets, salary and journey..
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Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Film Journey
Pawan Kalyan started his film career in 1996 with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi'. He became a superstar with hits like 'Tholiprema', 'Badri', and 'Khushi'. With a career spanning almost 30 years, he is now one of Tollywood's highest-paid actors, reportedly charging up to ₹50 crore for a single film.
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Political Journey - Pawan as Deputy CM
Pawan Kalyan first entered politics in 2008 with the 'Prajarajyam' party. He later founded his own 'Jana Sena' party in 2014. After a tough 2019 election, his party made a massive comeback in 2024. In an alliance with TDP-BJP, Jana Sena won all 21 seats it contested. Pawan himself won from Pithapuram and is now the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.
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Do you know the value of Pawan Kalyan's assets?
So, what are the official numbers? His 2024 election affidavit declared assets worth ₹165 crore and liabilities of ₹65.76 crore. However, media reports suggest his actual net worth, including brand value and real estate, could be closer to a whopping ₹450 crore.
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Luxury cars in the Power Star's garage
Besides a farmhouse and properties in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan owns an impressive collection of luxury cars. His garage includes a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, an Audi Q7, a BMW X5, and a Toyota Land Cruiser. He continues to balance his new role as Deputy CM with his film commitments, proving his 'power' in both politics and cinema.
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