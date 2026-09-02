Comedian Zakir Khan's new stand-up special, 'Papa Yaar,' will be released on Netflix on September 18. The special is described as a heartfelt exploration of the evolving relationship between a father and child, told through personal anecdotes and humour.

Comedian Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Papa Yaar' is all set to be released on September 18. As per the streaming giant, Papa Yaar is a "heartfelt exploration of a father-child relationship that evolves with time. Through personal anecdotes, humour and reflection, Zakir Khan captures the quiet transformation of seeing a father not just as an authority figure, but as a person with dreams, fears, flaws and stories of his own. Deeply personal yet universally relatable, Papa Yaar celebrates the moment a father becomes more than a parent -- he becomes a companion, a confidant, almost a friend."

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Zakir Khan on 'Papa Yaar'

Speaking about the special, Zakir in a press note said, "As a child, I rebelled against my family and its legacy. I often felt that I was going against everything my father was trying to teach me. But when I look back today, I realise that every foundation I stand on was built by him through his values, his lessons, and everything he tried to teach me when I was too young to understand. Papa Yaar is my way of thanking my father, and all the fathers who quietly shape who we become. And now, all these years later, I see him with a new perspective and far more gratitude."

He added, "With Netflix's global reach, I'm happy that these very personal stories can now travel beyond our homes. I hope people around the world watch 'Papa Yaar' with their families, laugh together, feel together, and recognise pieces of their own relationships in these stories. And when it's over, maybe they'll think of their own Papa, and give them a call."

Zakir Khan's Rise to Fame

Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand-Up" competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base both in India and abroad with his stand-up specials like 'Haq Se Single', Kaksha Gyarvi' and others. (ANI)