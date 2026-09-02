After the success of 'Musafir Cafe', Vedika Pinto will star in Prosit Roy's upcoming psychological drama with Lakshya. Meanwhile, 'Musafir Cafe', which also stars Vikrant Massey, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

Following 'Musafir Cafe' success, actress Vedika Pinto has bagged a pivotal role in director Prosit Roy's next film alongside Lakshya for a psychological drama. The yet-untitled film is said to be a "one-of-a-kind romance story with a psychological twist" and is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to the genre. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Meanwhile, Vedika has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her portrayal of Sudha in the romantic series Musafir Cafe, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal, directed by Ruchir Arun, and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories. The show was also recently renewed by Netflix for a second season.

Creator on Musafir Cafe's Success

Talking about the overwhelming response to Musafir Cafe and the announcement of Season 2, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said, "I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on our show."

"As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. Watching viewers laugh with them, cry for them, tell me their stories and passionately root for their favourite characters has been deeply moving and humbling. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. Because for me, the story is just getting started. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way," Rajgopal said. (ANI)