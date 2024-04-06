Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suchitra Sen Birth Anniversary: 9 lesser-known facts about the most famous Bengali heroine of all time

    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    The birth anniversary of one of Indian cinema's most renowned actresses, Suchitra Sen, is April 6. Suchitra was a major figure in both the Hindi and Bengali cinema industry. Her works with Uttam Kumar become Bengali cinematic classics.

    article_image1

    Suchitra Sen was the best-known Bengali heroine of all time. Despite ups and downs in her personal life, her professional graph continued to grow consistently. The diva was the first to play the role Paro in Bollywood.

    article_image2

    Her performance in the 1955 film Devdas was unparalleled, and many heroines thereafter have attempted to replicate it without success. She appeared in numerous highly acclaimed Bengali films, as well as a number of Hindi blockbusters. In her 1975 film Aandhi, she played a lady in a position of influence inside the government. 

    article_image3

    That position sparked controversy since it was said to be modelled on the then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is the only actor in India who declined to accept the Dadasaheb Phalke Award because she did not want to travel to New Delhi to receive it.

    article_image4

    Her daughter Moon Moon Sen and granddaughters Riya and Raima Sen have had great careers in Bollywood and Tollywood. She lived alone, liked a solitary lifestyle, and was frequently seen as a loner with a Greta Garbo-like demeanour. 

    article_image5

    Suchitra Sen was the first Bengali actor to win Best Actor Female at an international film festival. It was for her performance in Saat Paake Bandha at the 1963 Moscow Film Festival.

    article_image6

    Gujarat banned Suchitra Sen's film Aandhi for 20 weeks after its release. It was later shown on a state-run national television station when the Janata Party took power in 1977.

    article_image7

    In 2012, Suchitra Sen received the highest accolade from the West Bengal government: the Banga Bibhushan.

    article_image8

    After retiring from the film industry, Suchitra Sen maintained a low-profile public life. She spent most of her time at the Ramakrishna Mission.

    article_image9

    In the Bengali cinema business, Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar were the most popular couple. They appeared in about 30 films together.

    article_image10

    Suchitra Sen declined to work in Satyajit Ray's Chaudhurani due of a scheduling issue. As a result, the Oscar-winning filmmaker never completed the picture!

    article_image11

    In Uttar Falguni, Suchitra Sen portrayed both the courtesan Pannabai and her daughter Suparna, who is a lawyer. Suchitra Sen was born in Pabna District, presently in Bangladesh. Shesh Kothaay, Suchitra Sen's debut Bengali film, was never released.

