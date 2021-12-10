Spotted: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more were seen at Mumbai airport today. Check out their exclusive photos right here and get to know about their latest updates. Read below to know further.

Salman Khan was missing from the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal because he has now been to Saudi Arabia with other group of star. They will be performing at the Da-Bangg tour reloaded concert that has been scheduled over the weekend. The dates of the event was shared by Salman Khan who is the star of the show that leads each year. The Dabangg Tour: Reloaded will be held on 10th December, 2021, as posted by the actor on his social media page. Shilpa Shetty and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had also accompanied him for the show. A few reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez has been dropped from the show after she was found to be involved.

Isn't the actress looking cute in her outfit? What do you think about the same? Kanika was seen in Hyderabad attending the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Neha Dhupia has worked with Katrina Kaif in movies like De Dana Dan and Singh Is King. She had written a sweet post for newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that read, "Pure Magic … my dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart … here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to a love, laughter and happily ever after #KatrinaKaif @vickykaushal09".

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has made her modelling debut with the international luxury brand Ajio Luxe. The actress was seen posing in attires by stars Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

Today a special screening was arranged for the entire cast and crew of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Present at the screening were Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor and producers Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Also read: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson’s biopic