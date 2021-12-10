  • Facebook
    Spotted: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more were seen at Mumbai airport today. Check out their exclusive photos right here and get to know about their latest updates. Read below to know further.

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Salman Khan was missing from the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal because he has now been to  Saudi Arabia with other group of star. They will be performing at the Da-Bangg tour reloaded concert that has been scheduled over the weekend. 

    The dates of the event was shared by Salman Khan who is the star of the show that leads each year. The Dabangg Tour: Reloaded will be held on 10th December, 2021, as posted by the actor on his social media page. 

    Shilpa Shetty and Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had also accompanied him for the show. A few reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez has been dropped from the show after she was found to be involved.

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Isn't the actress looking cute in her outfit? What do you think about the same? Kanika was seen in Hyderabad attending the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Neha Dhupia has worked with Katrina Kaif in movies like  De Dana Dan and Singh Is King. She had written a sweet post for newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that read, "Pure Magic … my dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart … here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to a love, laughter and happily ever after #KatrinaKaif  @vickykaushal09".

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has made her modelling debut with the international luxury brand Ajio Luxe. The actress was seen posing in attires by stars  Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. 

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Today a special screening was arranged for the entire cast and crew of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Present at the screening were  Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor and producers Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Also read: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson’s biopic

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The pair is likely to get married next year. Today the actress was spotted at Karan Johar's residence, a few weeks back, the couple was spotted at their new home, which would reportedly be ready by 2022. Also read: Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)
     

