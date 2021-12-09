  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)

    Today, Twitter has released its list on which male and female Indian actors were netizens tweeting about the most this year; read on 

    Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    This year is about to end, hence like always, Twitter has released a list of the Bollywood celebs that the world has searched for. This is a yearly ritual to share a list of celebrities that were trending or was most talked about in the year. If you look at the list, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt turned out to be the most tweeted-about actors, male and female, respectively.

    After Sonu, the list has Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan at second, third, fourth, and fifth places. These were the most tweeted about male Bollywood actors in 2021. 

    Now, talking about the female actors, Alia Bhatt was at the top list, followed by Mrs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. 

    During this year, Sonu was in the news and searched because of his philanthropic work during the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown. Sonu invaluable contribution to the Coronavirus relief plan left millions across the country impressed, inspired, and grateful. Owing to his selfless service during 2021, many took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards the actor. 

    From arranging hospital beds to making medicines available to patients at any corner - Sonu Sood emerged as the saving hand for many helpless citizens. On the other hand, Alia was in the news because of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and her films like Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR. 

    This year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika, netizens had a lot to say about these actors. Twitter India announced the list and said, "Y’all couldn’t stop Tweeting about them and we understand." 

    As for the most googled personalities, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan last year, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and URI star Vicky Kaushal found a list in the top 10. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra also ruled the list. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet? SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet?

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide? drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide?

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices gcw

    WhatsApp's new multi-device feature is logging users out of linked devices? Read more

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet? SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Did the actress wear pink coloured lehenga in sangeet?

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month gcw

    Facebook to fully reopen its US headquarters next month, offers employees an option to postpone

    RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience drb

    RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-balls among talking points on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner, Travis Head, Ben Stokes injury, no-ball among talking points on Day 2

    Recent Videos

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon