Most tweeted actors in 2021: Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more ( List inside)

Today, Twitter has released its list on which male and female Indian actors were netizens tweeting about the most this year; read on

This year is about to end, hence like always, Twitter has released a list of the Bollywood celebs that the world has searched for. This is a yearly ritual to share a list of celebrities that were trending or was most talked about in the year. If you look at the list, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt turned out to be the most tweeted-about actors, male and female, respectively.

After Sonu, the list has Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan at second, third, fourth, and fifth places. These were the most tweeted about male Bollywood actors in 2021.

Now, talking about the female actors, Alia Bhatt was at the top list, followed by Mrs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

During this year, Sonu was in the news and searched because of his philanthropic work during the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown. Sonu invaluable contribution to the Coronavirus relief plan left millions across the country impressed, inspired, and grateful. Owing to his selfless service during 2021, many took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards the actor.

From arranging hospital beds to making medicines available to patients at any corner - Sonu Sood emerged as the saving hand for many helpless citizens. On the other hand, Alia was in the news because of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and her films like Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR.

This year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika, netizens had a lot to say about these actors. Twitter India announced the list and said, "Y’all couldn’t stop Tweeting about them and we understand."

As for the most googled personalities, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan last year, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and URI star Vicky Kaushal found a list in the top 10. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra also ruled the list.

