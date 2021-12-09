  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson’s biopic

    The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor, Abhishek Bajaj opens up about undergoing massive transformation for his role in the Ayushmann Khaurrana starrer film as well as doing a biopic on 'Red Notice' actor Dwayne Johnson and more.

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson biopic drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actor Abhishek Bajaj who will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ starring Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is all geared up to impress his fans with his all-new avatar as a CrossFit champion. The actor shared details over how he prepared for his role in the film, and how he wishes to star in a Dwayne Johnson biopic.

    Talking about how he prepared for his role, the actor says, “I took inspiration from CrossFit champion Matt Fraser. I have studied and observed his moves closely and picked up on them. He has broad shoulders, and waist, heavy legs, and at the same time, he has great mobility and is very flexible. I have studied a lot of CrossFit athletes”. Abhishek Baja will be seen playing the character of a fitness enthusiast; thus, he went under massive physical transformation for the film.

    The actor also shares how he would love to star in Dwayne Johnson's biopic if ever there's one made. Speaking about this he says, “He has seen so many ups and downs; when he started, he was a nobody. So going from nothing to becoming one of the biggest superstars globally is inspiring. He is a strong-headed person who is courageous and goes beyond limits to achieve his goals. I love people like him, and I see a lot of qualities in me that match with him. So, if I do a biopic, I would be able to do justice to it”.

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Abhishek Bajaj talks of working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

    The actor who will be playing the role of Sandy in the much-awaited film has been looked up to as a fitness inspiration. Abhishek Bajaj recently admitted that he stayed off sugar for fifty days to get into shape for his character. He is lovingly called ‘sher ka baccha’ by actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh.

    Apart from Abhishek Bajaj, the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ stars actors Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles wherein the latter will be seen playing the role of an LGBTQ community member.

    ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor's transgender role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fair to LGBTQ community?

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75 per cent of marriage expenses?

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

    RRR Trailer Ram Charan Jr NTR mind blown body transformations stun fans drb

    RRR Trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s mind blown body transformations stun fans

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO' RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO'

    Happy birthday Dia Mirza: Few unknown facts of the actress SCJ

    Happy birthday Dia Mirza: Few unknown facts of the actress

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned again by ED today DRB

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned again by ED today

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as AUS nearly leads ENG by 100-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75 per cent of marriage expenses?

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Did actress pay 75% of marriage expenses?

    RRR Trailer Ram Charan Jr NTR mind blown body transformations stun fans drb

    RRR Trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s mind blown body transformations stun fans

    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament

    Cryptocurrency News Today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up; Visa starts crypto advisory

    Cryptocurrency News Today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up; Visa starts crypto advisory

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon