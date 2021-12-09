'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor Abhishek Bajaj wishes to star in Dwayne Johnson’s biopic

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor, Abhishek Bajaj opens up about undergoing massive transformation for his role in the Ayushmann Khaurrana starrer film as well as doing a biopic on 'Red Notice' actor Dwayne Johnson and more.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj who will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ starring Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, is all geared up to impress his fans with his all-new avatar as a CrossFit champion. The actor shared details over how he prepared for his role in the film, and how he wishes to star in a Dwayne Johnson biopic.

Talking about how he prepared for his role, the actor says, “I took inspiration from CrossFit champion Matt Fraser. I have studied and observed his moves closely and picked up on them. He has broad shoulders, and waist, heavy legs, and at the same time, he has great mobility and is very flexible. I have studied a lot of CrossFit athletes”. Abhishek Baja will be seen playing the character of a fitness enthusiast; thus, he went under massive physical transformation for the film.

The actor also shares how he would love to star in Dwayne Johnson's biopic if ever there's one made. Speaking about this he says, “He has seen so many ups and downs; when he started, he was a nobody. So going from nothing to becoming one of the biggest superstars globally is inspiring. He is a strong-headed person who is courageous and goes beyond limits to achieve his goals. I love people like him, and I see a lot of qualities in me that match with him. So, if I do a biopic, I would be able to do justice to it”.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Abhishek Bajaj talks of working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

The actor who will be playing the role of Sandy in the much-awaited film has been looked up to as a fitness inspiration. Abhishek Bajaj recently admitted that he stayed off sugar for fifty days to get into shape for his character. He is lovingly called ‘sher ka baccha’ by actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh.

Apart from Abhishek Bajaj, the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ stars actors Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles wherein the latter will be seen playing the role of an LGBTQ community member.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor's transgender role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fair to LGBTQ community?