SPOTTED: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today!

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt: The 'Darlings' actor and producer was spotted outside a fancy restaurant in Bandra. She wore a brown outfit with minimal makeup to complete the look.

Ranbir Kapoor: The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra in his casual best as he waved at the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal: The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor arrived at the Mumbai Aiport in a check shirt and trousers.

Sobhita Dhulipala: 'The Night Manager' actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. She donned an ethnic look as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Shraddha Kapoor: The actress was spotted in Santacruz. She donned her casual best in a green T-shirt and denims.

Mrunal Thakur: The 'Lust Stories 2' actor was 'all smiles' for the shutterbugs as she was papped in Khar in baggy black pants and an oversized yellow T-shirt.

Kartik Aaryan: The actor posed with his little fans and smiled eagerly for the camera as she sported an off-white T-shirt and denims.