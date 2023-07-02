Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SPOTTED: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today!

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Your favourite stars and celebrities have been spotted in the city, across various locations. Catch a glimpse of your special stars and see how they were dressed while being papped.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The paparazzi captured Bollywood stars, from Kartik Aaryan to Mrunal Thakur on a breezy Sunday in the heartland of Mumbai. Have a look. 

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt: The 'Darlings' actor and producer was spotted outside a fancy restaurant in Bandra. She wore a brown outfit with minimal makeup to complete the look. 

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor: The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra in his casual best as he waved at the paparazzi. 

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal: The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor arrived at the Mumbai Aiport in a check shirt and trousers. 

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala: 'The Night Manager' actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. She  donned an ethnic look as she posed for the shutterbugs.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shraddha Kapoor: The actress was spotted in Santacruz. She donned her casual best in a green T-shirt and denims.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mrunal Thakur: The 'Lust Stories 2' actor was 'all smiles' for the shutterbugs as she was papped in Khar in baggy black pants and an oversized yellow T-shirt. 

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan: The actor posed with his little fans and smiled eagerly for the camera as she sported an off-white T-shirt and denims. 

