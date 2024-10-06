Bigg Boss Controversy: When Ankita Lokhande done her pregnancy test inside Bigg Boss 17 house

The Bigg Boss house has witnessed its share of controversies, and one such incident involved actress Ankita Lokhande taking a pregnancy test, sparking rumors and speculation in the media.

Salman Khan's highly anticipated controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' is back with its 18th season. This show is known for grabbing headlines due to the actions of its contestants. It's not uncommon for female and male contestants to get close on the show. In fact, many times, these contestants don't hesitate to get intimate with each other, regardless of the cameras present in the house. But did you know that once an actress had to take a pregnancy test on the show?

After this, rumours started circulating in media reports that the actress was pregnant. Let's find out what the whole matter is...

Who is the actress who took a pregnancy test inside the 'Bigg Boss' house?

This incident is not very old, but it happened in the last season of 'Bigg Boss'. And the actress we are talking about is none other than Ankita Lokhande. Ankita entered the show as a contestant with her husband, Vicky Jain. They had been living in the 'Bigg Boss' house for 30 days, and on the 31st day, she had to take a pregnancy test. During the episode, Ankita is seen telling Vicky, "I am tired. I am mentally exhausted. I feel like I am sick. I am getting a feeling from the inside. I am not well. I am not getting my periods. I want to go home."

Ankita Lokhande took two pregnancy tests

Hearing Ankita's words, Vicky said that he felt that she had her period just a day before. To this, Ankita said that she had her blood test done yesterday (a day before). Ankita told Vicky, "I got the blood test done so that I could know if I am pregnant. I got tested yesterday and today. Yesterday I had a blood test and today I took a urine test. My emotions are up and down. I am going through something that I cannot tell. I am confused. I am not blaming you for this."

Rumors of Ankita's pregnancy spread outside 'Bigg Boss'

Ankita made headlines by mentioning the pregnancy test. Outside 'Bigg Boss', there were rumours that she was pregnant. Contestant Naveed Sole, who was evicted from the show, added fuel to the fire of these rumours. After coming out of the 'Bigg Boss' house, Naveed claimed that Ankita had asked him for help naming her unborn child.

How was it clear that Ankita Lokhande was not pregnant?

Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy rumours were put to rest by her co-contestant, Jigyasa Vora. She clarified that the pregnancy test Ankita took came back negative.

Ankita Lokhande stayed in 'Bigg Boss' house for 106 days

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as contestants on the very first day. Vicky was a part of the show for 100 days and came out of the house on the 101st day, a week before the finale. Ankita became the third runner-up of the show after staying in it for 106 days. Munawwar Farooqui won the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss', while Abhishek Kumar and Manara were its first and second runner-ups, respectively.

