    Israel Strikes Mosque in Gaza: 18 dead, escalating tensions in Middle East

    According to information provided by Israel, this attack took place in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip. It has been reported that 18 people were killed in the attack on the mosque near Al-Aqsa Hospital.

    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been going on for a year. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continues to attack Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear about the conflict with Hamas that this conflict will continue until all enemies are completely eradicated. On Saturday, the IDF carried out a major attack on a mosque in the central Gaza Strip. The IDF claims that 18 people have been killed.

    Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip
    According to information provided by Israel, this attack took place in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip. It has been reported that 18 people were killed in the attack on the mosque near Al-Aqsa Hospital. This attack comes at a time when Israel has gone to war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Due to continuous attacks for the past one year, a large part of the Gaza Strip has turned into ruins. Efforts for a ceasefire seem to have completely failed so far.

    IDF claims, 'Hamas fighters were hiding in the mosque'
    Confirming the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces said Hamas fighters were hiding in the 'Shuhada al-Aqsa' mosque in the Deir al-Balah area. It was Hamas's operational center. We launched a pinpoint attack on it, killing 18 fighters. The conflict has been going on since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year. The situation in the Gaza Strip has become dire in the past year.

    Efforts to ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have so far failed. With the help of the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations, polio campaigns and other public welfare activities are being conducted in the Gaza Strip. International organizations have expressed concern about the loss of lives of millions of people in this conflict that has been going on for a year.

