    Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: La Liga match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Both sides are heading into the match on the back of defeats in Europe. Real Sociedad lost 2-1 to Anderlecht in the Europa League, while Atletico Madrid suffered a 4-0 Champions League defeat versus Benfica. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 7:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the La Liga when they make the trip to Anoeta to take on Real Sociedad on Sunday (local time). Both sides are heading into the match on the back of defeats in Europe, with the hosts losing 2-1 to Anderlecht in the Europa League, while the visitors suffered a 4-0 Champions League defeat versus Benfica. 

    Also read:  Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    Real Sociedad haven't made a great start to the 2024-25 season, having recorded just two wins from their first ten games in all competitions. Both the victories came in the La Liga, with the latest success registered against Valencia last weekend. Takefusa Kubo's early opener and Orri Oskarsson's late double helped the White and Blues take their tally to eight points from as many games in the league. 

    The Basgue outfit has struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring only goals from eight outings in the La Liga. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Europa League, Imanol Alguacil's side have only one point to show from two games. On Thursday night, Real Sociedad lost out to Anderlecht at home despite taking the lead through Pablo Marin's fifth-minute opener. 

    Atletico Madrid on the other hand, are unbeaten in the La Liga this season, having recorded four wins and as many defeats from eight games. Diego Simeone's side came from behind to secure a thrilling 1-1 league-draw against Real Madrid last weekend. However, Los Colchoneros suffered a humiliating Champions League defeat away to Benfica in the mid-week. The loss was their first in any competition this season. 

    Atletico have now recorded one win and a loss from two European games. Meanwhile, when it comes to the La Liga, they are sitting at the fourth position, with 16 points to their name, five adrift of the leaders. 

    Probable Lineups 

    Real Sociedad probable starting lineup: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, J Lopez, Zubimendi, Sucic, S Gomez, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

    Atletico Madrid probable starting lineup: Oblak, Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Reinildo, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino, Alvarez, Griezmann

    Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid schedule and fixture 

    The La Liga fixture between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid will take place at Anoeta on Monday at 12:30 AM IST. 

    Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

    Football fans in India can catch the live action via GXR World.  

    Also read: Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

