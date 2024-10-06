Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rekha Sindoor Mystery: Know truth behind her iconic look

    At 70, Rekha's beauty still rivals today's actresses. But her life is shrouded in mystery, particularly the sindoor she wears. Who is it for? Uncover the truth behind Rekha's iconic look and delve into her intriguing life story.

    Rekha Sindoor Mystery: Know truth behind her iconic look RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Rekha, who will turn 70 on October 10th, still possesses a beauty that rivals today's leading ladies. Her radiant glow remains undimmed. However, her life is filled with controversies and mysteries that intrigue the public. One such enigma is the sindoor she adorns on her forehead, a subject of constant speculation. Let's delve into the truth behind Rekha's sindoor and uncover some untold chapters of her life.

    Rekha's Controversial Life
    Rekha's name was romantically linked with several prominent figures when she stepped into the acting world. Her alleged affairs with Naveen Nischol, Kiran Kumar, Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Babbar, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar are well-documented. Her love story with Amitabh Bachchan remains the most talked-about. It is said that she married twice in her life. One marriage was to Vinod Mehra, a union so secretive that its existence remains unconfirmed. Her second marriage was to Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. Sadly, this union ended tragically with Aggarwal's suicide. Despite being widowed, Rekha continues to wear sindoor.

    Rekha Sindoor Mystery: Know truth behind her iconic look RBA

    The Secret Behind Rekha's Sindoor
    Whether attending a party or a function, Rekha is always seen with sindoor gracing her forehead. The question of who it belongs to has lingered for years. Rekha herself addressed this in an interview, stating that she doesn't wear sindoor for anyone but as a fashion statement. She mentioned that sindoor complements her makeup and enhances her features, which is why she chooses to wear it.

    Rekha Sindoor Mystery: Know truth behind her iconic look RBA

    Rekha's Sindoor-Adorned Appearance at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Wedding
    Back in 1980, at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Rekha made a hurried entrance, dressed in a white saree, sporting a red bindi and sindoor. Her appearance became a major talking point, leading many to believe she had secretly married. Jaya Bachchan, also present at the wedding, was taken aback, especially given the widespread rumours of Rekha's affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha later clarified that she had come directly from a film shoot and had forgotten to remove the sindoor.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgan's bold new look RTM

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November dmn

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

    Recent Stories

    Was Aishwarya Rai unlucky for Bachchan's Family? Amitabh Bachchan once reacted to actress' horoscope RBA

    Was Aishwarya Rai unlucky for Bachchan's Family? Amitabh Bachchan once reacted to actress' horoscope

    football Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week AJR

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women NTI

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon