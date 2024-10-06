Rekha Sindoor Mystery: Know truth behind her iconic look

At 70, Rekha's beauty still rivals today's actresses. But her life is shrouded in mystery, particularly the sindoor she wears. Who is it for? Uncover the truth behind Rekha's iconic look and delve into her intriguing life story.

Rekha, who will turn 70 on October 10th, still possesses a beauty that rivals today's leading ladies. Her radiant glow remains undimmed. However, her life is filled with controversies and mysteries that intrigue the public. One such enigma is the sindoor she adorns on her forehead, a subject of constant speculation. Let's delve into the truth behind Rekha's sindoor and uncover some untold chapters of her life.

Rekha's Controversial Life

Rekha's name was romantically linked with several prominent figures when she stepped into the acting world. Her alleged affairs with Naveen Nischol, Kiran Kumar, Jitendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Babbar, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar are well-documented. Her love story with Amitabh Bachchan remains the most talked-about. It is said that she married twice in her life. One marriage was to Vinod Mehra, a union so secretive that its existence remains unconfirmed. Her second marriage was to Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. Sadly, this union ended tragically with Aggarwal's suicide. Despite being widowed, Rekha continues to wear sindoor.

The Secret Behind Rekha's Sindoor

Whether attending a party or a function, Rekha is always seen with sindoor gracing her forehead. The question of who it belongs to has lingered for years. Rekha herself addressed this in an interview, stating that she doesn't wear sindoor for anyone but as a fashion statement. She mentioned that sindoor complements her makeup and enhances her features, which is why she chooses to wear it.

Rekha's Sindoor-Adorned Appearance at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Wedding

Back in 1980, at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Rekha made a hurried entrance, dressed in a white saree, sporting a red bindi and sindoor. Her appearance became a major talking point, leading many to believe she had secretly married. Jaya Bachchan, also present at the wedding, was taken aback, especially given the widespread rumours of Rekha's affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha later clarified that she had come directly from a film shoot and had forgotten to remove the sindoor.

