Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

Actor Gajraj Rao recently graced the audience at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert held at the O2 Arena in London on October 5. The event marked Diljit’s second show at the iconic venue, and videos from the concert quickly went viral, capturing the vibrant atmosphere and the joy of live performance.

Both Gajraj and Diljit took to social media to share their memorable experiences from the concert. One particularly heartwarming clip shared by Diljit showed him engaging with his fans before spotting Gajraj in the crowd. The two artists exchanged greetings, with Diljit inviting Gajraj to join him on the floor. In a touching moment, Gajraj kissed Diljit’s hand and expressed his admiration, demonstrating the camaraderie between the two stars.

Gajraj later shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories, posting a selfie from the venue and writing, “Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience...” His posts provided a glimpse into the electrifying atmosphere, capturing fans cheering as Diljit performed on stage, further amplifying the concert's excitement.

The London concert was not just a celebration of music; it also attracted other celebrities. Earlier, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and rapper Badshah were also spotted enjoying the event, adding to the concert's star-studded appeal.

As Diljit’s international leg of the tour wraps up, he is set to return to India, with the Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati tour commencing on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Following Delhi, he will perform in multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the professional front, Gajraj Rao continues to impress audiences with his versatile performances in films like "Badhaai Ho," "Talvar," and "Maidaan," showcasing his talent in various genres. Meanwhile, Diljit is gearing up for his role in "Border 2," alongside stars like Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, with filming set to begin in November.

Together, their contributions to the entertainment industry are not just about performances but also about fostering connections and celebrating creativity.

ALSO READ WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

Latest Videos