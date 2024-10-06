Bigg Boss 18: Know Aniruddhacharya's net worth, YouTube Income & more

Entertainment
Storyteller Aniruddhacharya is once again embroiled in controversy over a statement about Lord Shiva. Saints in Mathura have protested and filed a complaint with the DM.
After several saints protested, Aniruddhacharya apologised via video. He said, 'I am your servant, my words were shattered, please pardon such a servant.'
Aniruddhacharya is a storyteller. He was born on September 27, 1989, in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, to a priest. Due to poverty, he couldn't attend school. Today, he earns crores.
Most costly storytellers include Aniruddhacharya. A day's session costs 1–3 lakh rupees, according to reports. His projected 7-day Bhagwat Katha fee is 10-15 lakh rupees.
Aniruddhacharya Maharaj mastered scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Ramcharitmanas at a young age. His estimated net worth is said to be over 25 crore rupees.
Aniruddhacharya has a large subscriber base on his YouTube channel. According to Starstat website, he earns $2,197, or 1.82 lakh rupees, daily from YouTube.
Some say Aniruddhacharya spends all his money on cow duty, charity, and disadvantaged female weddings. His family of six includes his wife and two children.