Bigg Boss 18: Know Aniruddhacharya's net worth, YouTube Income & more

Know Aniruddhacharya's net worth, YouTube Income & more

Aniruddhacharya's controversial statement

Storyteller Aniruddhacharya is once again embroiled in controversy over a statement about Lord Shiva. Saints in Mathura have protested and filed a complaint with the DM.

Aniruddhacharya apologizes

After several saints protested, Aniruddhacharya apologised via video. He said, 'I am your servant, my words were shattered, please pardon such a servant.'

Who is Aniruddhacharya?

Aniruddhacharya is a storyteller. He was born on September 27, 1989, in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, to a priest. Due to poverty, he couldn't attend school. Today, he earns crores.

Cost of Aniruddhacharya's storytelling session

Most costly storytellers include Aniruddhacharya. A day's session costs 1–3 lakh rupees, according to reports. His projected 7-day Bhagwat Katha fee is 10-15 lakh rupees.

Aniruddhacharya's net worth

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj mastered scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Ramcharitmanas at a young age. His estimated net worth is said to be over 25 crore rupees.

Aniruddhacharya's YouTube earnings

Aniruddhacharya has a large subscriber base on his YouTube channel. According to Starstat website, he earns $2,197, or 1.82 lakh rupees, daily from YouTube.

Aniruddhacharya's spending

Some say Aniruddhacharya spends all his money on cow duty, charity, and disadvantaged female weddings. His family of six includes his wife and two children.

