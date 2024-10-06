Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan’s friend shares why Salman Khan remains unmarried in new promo [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan says in the opening of the promo that he hasn't watched the show yet and hopes to be lucky enough to see it this time. He's bringing his close pal along for the ride.

Bigg Boss 18 is ready for its grand launch today. The highly popular reality show has generated a lot of hype through its promos. Hrithik Roshan was also spotted supporting his close friend, who is participating in the show with his wife. In a teaser released by the makers, one of the contestants claimed to know why host Salman Khan hasn't gotten married yet.

Hrithik Roshan says in the opening of the promo that he hasn't watched the show yet and hopes to be lucky enough to see it this time. He's bringing his close pal along for the ride. The participant and his wife are then the main subjects of the video. Their faces are kept hidden, but he says to Salman Khan, “Mere pass answer hai iska ki app shaadi kyun naik iye.” Salman Khan can be seen shocked in the video. As per Hindustan Times, Hrithik’s life coach Arfeen Khan, and his wife Sara will be joining the show.

The video was posted on the official JioCinema Instagram account. The caption read, "Past aur future ke iss anokhe safar mein Salman ko milne wali hai kaunsi confidential khabar? Watch #BiggBoss18 Grand Premiere aaj raat 9 baje on @colorstv and #JioCinema"

Nia Sharma apologized to her supporters and addressed the rumors earlier. The actress will not be appearing on the show. She wrote, "To the fans And well wishers. I’ve disappointed. Truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, lovece and crazy hype!almost made me want do go inside the house for once made me Realise what I’ve earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say i didn’t enjoy the hype and attention but please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.” Nia Sharma's participation in Bigg Boss 18 was announced by Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

It is anticipated that makers will release more contestant teasers ahead of the Bigg Boss 18 premiere. Many are speculating that celebrities such as Padmini Kolhapure, Karan Veer Mehra, Nyra Banerjee, and Shoaib Ibrahim would potentially appear in this season. With "Time ka Taandav," this year's Bigg Boss theme, creators are offering a fascinating twist. Bigg Boss will have the extraordinary capacity to predict the contestants' futures, according to the trailer.

