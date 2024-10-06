Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shetty broke the news with a unique promo video on Instagram, thanking his fans for their relentless support, especially after the pandemic's challenges when Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, was released.

    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    The third installment of the Singham franchise and the eagerly awaited fifth movie in Rohit Shetty's popular cop series, Singham Again, has an official trailer release date set. The video also shows Bajirao Singham, the iconic character by Ajay Devgn, in a new look.

    On his Instagram, Rohit Shetty wrote, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain"

     

     

    Several fans commented on the post and shared their excitement. One person wrote, "Kuchh bhi Ho jaaye 7 October ko Singham again ka trailer mis nahin karenge"

    Another person wrote, "Congratulations sir - once again setting the screens on fire"

    In addition, the teaser gives viewers an enticing first glimpse at Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham, who has an attractive salt-and-pepper look. The teaser for the film features Devgn's Singham standing in a snowy, mountain setting with his back to the camera, giving the intense and dramatic plot vibe. 

    In Shetty's interconnected police universe, which also included Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Sooryavanshi was the last big movie to be released. Fans are excited to see what surprises and intense action scenes will appear in Shetty's beloved series with Singham Again. Indian Police Force, a web series starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, Nikitin Dheer, and several others, marked the cop universe's debut into a web series in 2023.

    Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn play the lead roles in the movie, which also features cameos from Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. On November 1, Singham Again is scheduled to premiere as this year's major Diwali release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan among others, is posing a box office challenge to it. However, the audiences are excited for both movies.

