    Women's T20 World Cup: India keeps semis hopes alive with six-wicket win over Pakistan

    Arundhati Reddy picked up three wickets as Pakistan were reduced to 105/9 in 20 overs. India reached the mark in 18.5 overs, losing only four wickets. Shafali Verma emerged as the top scorer for India with a brisk 32 runs off 35 balls.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 7:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    India secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup clash on Sunday (October 6). Chasing a target of 106 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, India reached the mark in 18.5 overs, losing only four wickets. Shafali Verma emerged as the top scorer for India with a brisk 32 runs off 35 balls.

    Jemimah Rodrigues (23) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29 retired hurt) also delivered crucial performances. Kerala-born player Sajana Sajeevan scored the winning runs. Earlier, it was Arundhati Reddy's three-wicket haul that dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup. This victory marks India's first win in the tournament after losing the opening match against New Zealand on Friday.

    Also read: Mumbai wins Irani Cup after 27 years

    India's chase got off to a shaky start as Smriti Mandhana (7) was dismissed early, leaving the score at 18 runs. However, Shafali and Jemimah steadied the ship with a crucial 43-run partnership. Omaima Sohail provided the breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Shafali. Jemimah followed soon after, and Richa Ghosh (0) was dismissed on the very next ball. Deepti Sharma (7 not out) then joined Harmanpreet, and together they guided India closer to victory. However, Harmanpreet had to retire hurt in the 19th over due to neck pain. Sajana, came in and hit the boundary on the first ball she faced, securing the win for India. Sana Fatima was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with two scalps to her name.

    Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to bat, were bundled out for a paltry total by the Indian bowlers. Arundhati Reddy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets, while Shreyanka Patil bagged two. Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 28 runs. Pakistan's innings got off to a disastrous start as Gul Feroza (0) was bowled by Renuka Singh in the very first over. Sidra Ameen (8) and Omaima Sohail (3) failed to make an impact. Opener Muneeba Ali was dismissed by Shreyanka, leaving Pakistan reeling at 41 for four. Aliya Riaz (4), Fatima Sana (13), and Tuba Hassan (0) departed cheaply

    Pakistan were reduced to 71 for seven. Nida Dar and Aroob Shah (14) then put up some resistance, taking the score past 100 with a 28-run partnership. Nida was bowled by Arundhati in the final over. Nashra Sandhu (6) remained unbeaten alongside Aroob.

    India made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Sajana for Pooja Vastrakar. Sajana became the second Malayali player to feature in the Women's T20 World Cup. Asha Shobana, who played in the opening match against New Zealand, is the other player.

    Also read:  India's richest woman cricketer: Know Harmanpreet Kaur's net worth, assets, salary and more

