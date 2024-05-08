Sonali Raut SEXY photos: 6 HOT BIKINI looks of the actress that went viral

Sonali Raut often takes to social media to share hot and cleavage-revealing pictures that take the internet by storm.

Sonali Raut is termed one of the hottest actresses and often flaunts her hot, sexy, seductive, and toned body.

The 33-year-old is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in the Hindi film industry.......

She gained recognition for her appearance in the reality television show "Bigg Boss 8," where she was a contestant.

Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut with the film "The Xpose" in 2014, where she starred alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Since then, she has appeared in a few Hindi films and has also been involved in modeling and various endorsements.

Sonali Raut has garnered attention for her bold and glamorous persona, both on-screen and off-screen.