    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY photos: 6 times the actress showed off her bikini body

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Sonali Raut's Instagram is a thirst trap for many as she often posts her hot and sexy pictures.

    article_image1

    Sonali Raut is an Indian actress who received a modeling assignment for the 2010 Kingfisher calendar, which included models in swimwear. 

    article_image2

    She was part of the Bollywood film 'The Exposé' which was released in 2014. She played a murdered film star. 

    article_image3

    She appeared on Bigg Boss 8 and was evicted after a surprise voting result, but was later brought back by Bigg Boss.

    article_image4

    Raut appeared in the 2016 film 'Great Grand Masti' as Shiney. She also appeared in the film's song "Lipstick Laaga Ke".

    article_image5

    Raut often flaunts her hot body throughout her Instagram post and her bikini looks are always the talk of the town. 

    article_image6

    Sonali is currently 33-years-old and is known as the heartthrob for netizens as they can't get off her Instagram account easily. 

