Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: When is the grand wedding reception? Here's what we know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will have a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai attended by Bollywood's who's who. The big-fat Bollywood wedding is at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have arrived at their wedding location, and the most-anticipated wedding of the year is finally taking place. On Saturday, the soon-to-wed couple was sighted separately at airports. The lavish Bollywood wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer's majestic Suryagarh Palace.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The preparations for Sid and Kiara's marriage are well started. Around 150 VVIPs and guests from the film business are expected to attend this high-profile wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

At the same time, visitors have reserved 70 premium automobiles. According to the most recent news, the couple will organise a lavish wedding celebration for their business colleagues.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

India Today reports that "Sidharth and Kiara's Mumbai reception will most likely take place on February 12th. Not only that, but they will invite the media to attend the reception as guests, just like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh did. They are eager to share this wonderful occasion with everyone who has supported them along the way, especially the media."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the article, the couple chose Manish Malhotra for their wedding attire. Kiara has chosen white and crimson for her wedding colours.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The bride will most likely be photographed wearing a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be was photographed at Mumbai's airport on Saturday morning, ready to depart for her wedding location. In athleisure, she kept her outfit basic. She wore a white full-sleeved shirt with matching tights.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram