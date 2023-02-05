Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: When is the grand wedding reception? Here's what we know

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will have a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai attended by Bollywood's who's who. The big-fat Bollywood wedding is at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have arrived at their wedding location, and the most-anticipated wedding of the year is finally taking place. On Saturday, the soon-to-wed couple was sighted separately at airports. The lavish Bollywood wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer's majestic Suryagarh Palace.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The preparations for Sid and Kiara's marriage are well started. Around 150 VVIPs and guests from the film business are expected to attend this high-profile wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At the same time, visitors have reserved 70 premium automobiles. According to the most recent news, the couple will organise a lavish wedding celebration for their business colleagues.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    India Today reports that "Sidharth and Kiara's Mumbai reception will most likely take place on February 12th. Not only that, but they will invite the media to attend the reception as guests, just like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh did. They are eager to share this wonderful occasion with everyone who has supported them along the way, especially the media."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the article, the couple chose Manish Malhotra for their wedding attire. Kiara has chosen white and crimson for her wedding colours.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The bride will most likely be photographed wearing a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, the bride-to-be was photographed at Mumbai's airport on Saturday morning, ready to depart for her wedding location. In athleisure, she kept her outfit basic. She wore a white full-sleeved shirt with matching tights.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added a trendy touch to her outfit by wrapping a bright pink shawl over it. She smiled brightly and her face sparkled like a thousand lamps as she posed for the cameras. She went without makeup, carried a fanny bag around her waist, and parted her hair in the centre.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot RBA

    Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report RBA

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place

    Womens T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction snt

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis - adt

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game

    Pervez Musharraf passes away Former Pakistan President was suffering from amyloidosis Know all about it gcw

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pak President was suffering from amyloidosis; Know all about it

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon