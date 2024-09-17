Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's profiles on dating app get LEAKED

    A social media user shared photographs of Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor's accounts on the dating app Raya. Aditya's page appears to contain a casual selfie of the actor, with his bio saying, "Actor."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, and others, attracted attention after their dating app accounts were published online. Screenshots of their accounts became popular on Reddit, and while Aditya and Arjun are newly single, netizens were curious about what Hrithik was doing on the app.

    A Reddit user published photographs of their accounts on the dating app Raya, and Aditya's page appears to contain a casual selfie of the actor with the bio "Actor". Hrithik can be seen flexing his muscles in a black t-shirt in his profile picture, with the bio, "Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur".

    2 States and arjun kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor also submitted a photo in a black t-shirt, while actor Sikandar Kher, who is also on the elites-only app, is seen posing in an off-white kurta.

    Aditya previously dated actress Ananya Panday, but the two split up in April of this year. They were pictured together at the Ambani pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, but news of their breakup spread shortly after returning to Mumbai.

    Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, split up with Malaika Arora after nearly four years of dating, although the two remain friendly. Following the tragic death of Malaika's father, Arjun was seen standing by her and the family as a source of support.

    However, Hrithik's involvement with the app remains a mystery, given that he has been in a continuous relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad for several years. There were reports that the two had split up, but they dispelled them by performing the Ganpati aarti together at the Roshan household this year.
     

