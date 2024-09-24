Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shine Shetty, Randeep Hooda photo sparks Bollywood debut rumors [PICTURES]

    Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Shine Shetty was spotted with Bollywood superstar Randeep Hooda, and their photo together is creating a buzz on the internet

    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Shine Shetty

    Shine Shetty made his Kannada television debut with the serial Meera Madhava and later appeared as a supporting actor in several Kannada films, including Ondu Tulu Cinema. However, it was Bigg Boss that brought him popularity

    Shine Shetty

    Shine Shetty, a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 7, won the season with his fun, entertainment, and tough competition. Even today, people call BBK 7 the best season. This is because of the bonding between all the contestants, including Shine Shetty

    Shine Shetty

    Shine played a guest role in the box office hit Kantara, which was a strong and memorable one. After that, he acted in films like Mafia, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, and Bachelor Party

    Shine Shetty

    Now, for the first time, he is playing the lead role in the film Just Married, opposite Ankita Amar. Apart from this, Shine is also acting in the films Nidadhevi Next Door and Maryade Prashne. But looking at his social media account, it seems that something else is going on here

    Shine Shetty, Randeep Hooda

    Shine Shetty has been on a Himalayan trip for the past few days and has been uploading photos taken at the beautiful places there. Now, he has shared a photo with Bollywood superstar Randeep Hooda, who gave a wonderful performance in the films Veer Savarkar and Sarabjit, and fans are overjoyed

    Shine Shetty, Randeep Hooda

    Randeep and Shine Shetty were seen together near the Talari Dam, standing together and enjoying themselves in the midst of nature. Shine also captioned it, "Whether it's North or South, we are the wonderful people of Incredible India''

    Shine Shetty, Randeep Hooda

    Seeing Shine Shetty's photo with the Bollywood superstar, fans asked, "Are you two doing a movie together? Are you entering Bollywood, Shine?" They also said, "Wonderful personality with a legendary actor... It was a pleasure to see you both together." Looking at the photo, it seems that Randeep Hooda is also acting in a new film being made by Shine Shetty under his production company, Rangasthala Studios. We have to wait and see

